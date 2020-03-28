Lok Sabha Speaker urges MPs to contribute Rs 1 crore from MPLADs funds to fight COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday urged all MPs to contribute at least Rs 1 Crore from their MPLADs funds to fight COVID-19 outbreak.

"I appeal to all Hon'ble MPs to forward Consent Letters to Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation towards utilizing a sum of Rs 1 crore or more from their MPLAD Funds & supplement Govt efforts to fight the pandemic," the Lok Sabha speaker said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 918 in India including foreign nationals, 80 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 19 deaths have been reported, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

