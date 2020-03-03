Lok Sabha Speaker urges parties to co-operate in smooth functioning of house

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in an all-party meeting on Tuesday urged parties to ensure smooth functioning of the house.

"Protest is ok inside the house but don't use placards and cross the well to other parties. Action will be taken against members who do this," he said in the meeting, which was called by him over the scuffle that took place on Monday between BJP MP Jaskaur Meena and Congress MP Ramya Haridas.

According to sources, no discussion took place on action against the lawmakers.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked the government that an all-party delegation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit violence-affected areas in Delhi. (ANI)