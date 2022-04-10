Lok Sabha Speaker urges youth to keep an eye on democratic institutions, public representatives

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 9 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday urged youth of the country to understand the working of democratic institutions and keep a constant watch on their functioning and their representatives.

"Students should work for socio-economic change within the country. Youth should understand the working of the democratic institutions of their country and keep a constant watch on the functioning of these democratic institutions," said Birla while addressing the students of Royal Global University in Guwahati.

"Youth should take the problems of the people to their representatives and also monitor how effectively they are raising those problems on the floor of the House," he added.



Remembering the teachings of BR Ambedkar, Speaker urged the students to understand and spread the knowledge of the proviso of the Indian Constitution.

"Constitution has paved the way for peace, prosperity and progress for the country in the 75 years since independence. This year as we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is the responsibility of the students to understand the provisions of the Constitution on their own and also make the people around them aware of it, he said.

Appreciating the students of the Northeast, Birla said that the students in this region are providing employment to the people through their entrepreneurship skills and thus are making a major contribution to the economic development of the northeastern States.

"The future of not only the country but the entire world lies on the shoulders of the youth. It is the responsibility of the technically competent youth to give innovative solutions to the challenges facing the world like climate change, global pandemics. Such solutions should be simple and accessible to all," he added.

Education Minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu, MLAs of Assam Legislative Assembly and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

