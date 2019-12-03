Lok Sabha takes up Bill to regulate recycling of ships

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up for discussion the Bill that restricts the use of hazardous materials on ships and regulates their recycling.

The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019, was moved for passage by Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya, who said that nearly 1,000 ships are recycled annually.

He said India is a leader in the global ship recycling industry with a share of over 30 per cent and the labour-intensive sector was susceptible to concerns relating to environmental safety.

The minister said that the Ship Breaking Code (Revised), 2013, governs the ship recycling activity in India and lays down the standards for environmental protection and workers' safety but does not provide penalties for contravention or deal with the restrictions and prohibitions on the use of hazardous materials on ships.

Mandaviya said that over 50,000 merchant ships were operating in the world carrying merchandise to different countries.

The Bill applies to any new or existing ship, which is registered in India, entering a port or terminal in India or the territorial waters of India. (ANI)

