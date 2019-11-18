A view of Indian Parliament
A view of Indian Parliament

Lok Sabha takes up Chit Funds Amendment Bill

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday took up discussion on a bill that seeks to reduce the regulatory or compliance burden of the registered chit funds industry as well as protecting the interest of the chit subscribers.
The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was moved for passage in the House by Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur. The bill seeks to amend the Chit Funds Act, 1982, which provides for the regulation of chit funds, which are an indigenous business in India and have conventionally satisfied the financial needs of low-income households.
Participating in the debate, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee said that the Parliament has passed the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 and there was no need for a new bill. He also called for a speedy investigation in cases relating to chit funds and said matters should not be kept pending for any "political" reasons. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:49 IST

Telangana: Mulugu District Collector offers 1kg rice in exchange...

Mulugu (Telangana) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): In a bid to make Mulugu district free from the use of Single-Use Plastic, District Collector, Mulugu is offering 1 kg of rice in exchange of 1 kg of plastic waste.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:47 IST

West Bengal: BJP accuses TMC workers of attacking its leaders,...

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers allegedly attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters and vandalised their offices on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:39 IST

BJP boycotts Odisha Assembly, demands CBI probe into death of...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): BJP legislators on Monday boycotted the Odisha Assembly, demanding a CBI inquiry into the murder of Haridaspur Panchayat Executive Officer Smita Ranjan Biswal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:39 IST

Introducing English medium in govt schools for the benefit of...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Monday said that the state government's decision of introducing English medium in all government schools is for the benefit of poor people who cannot afford private education.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:27 IST

We should not take extreme steps or go to point of no return:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Amid protests by students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Sanjay Dhotre on Monday said that extreme steps should not be taken.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:22 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:22 IST

Telangana: Blast in chemical company leaves two injured

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Two people were injured in an explosion in a private chemical company here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:21 IST

JNU students protest: Delhi Police to look into lathi charge...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that they will inquire into lathi-charge allegations levelled by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students during their protest today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:18 IST

Jagdambika Pal writes to Speaker calling for action against...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Urban Development has written to the Speaker to take necessary action against the officials who did not attend the meeting called by him to discuss air pollution in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:16 IST

Health Ministry signs MoC with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Health Ministry on Monday signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) under which the latter would provide technical, management and program design support through its grantees and other partners.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:12 IST

Crucial for Rajya Sabha to form select committees, ensure bills...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): On the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that it is crucial for the Rajya Sabha to form select committees to ensure that the bills tabled "receive detailed scrutiny they deserve."

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:08 IST

India's health system confronted with many challenges: NITI Aayog CEO

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday said that India's health system is confronted with many challenges such as the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, little standardization and no interoperability.

Read More
iocl