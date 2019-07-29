Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (File Photo/ANI)
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (File Photo/ANI)

Lok Sabha takes up National Medical Education Bill, Harsh Vardhan terms it progressive legislation

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:48 IST

New Delhi, July 29 (ANI) The Lok Sabha on Monday took up discussion on a bill that seeks to create National Medical Commission in place of Medical Council of India (MCI) with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan saying it is a progressive legislation which will help meet challenges in the medical profession.
Moving the bill for passage in the House, Harsh Vardhan said it has a provision for creating a separate national register for adequately qualified allopathic allied health workers.
"This will make available a larger number of community health providers for national disease control programmes," he said.
He said the bill, which provides repeal of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, proposes that fee fixation of 50 per cent seats in all private and deemed universities shall be done in accordance with guidelines laid down by NMC which will bring these seats within reach of economically weaker sections.
"The National Medical Commission Bill 2019 which has come up for consideration and discussion today is a pro-poor progressive legislation, set to be a game-changer to bring about transformational reforms in the medical education sector," he said.
Harsh Vardhan said Modi government is committed to zero-tolerance to corruption and has introduced new schemes and reforms to tackle the skewed distribution of medical seats.
The minister said that number of merit-based seats has been raised, the ratio of undergraduate and postgraduate seats had been raised, medical colleges had been set up in under-served areas and several AIIMS are slated to come up.
He said that out of the recommendations contained in the 109th report of Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee, 30 have been fully accepted, seven partly accepted and only nine were rejected after due consideration.
Noting that he too was a doctor committed to the dignity of the medical profession, the minister said all genuine concerns of Indian Medical Association have been properly addressed.
He said the parliament had discussed a calling attention motion in 2010 related to the functioning of MCI and the then Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad had said a way will be found to streamline the system.
MCI was dissolved and reconstituted again in 2013 but complaints started appearing again, Vardhan remarked.
The minister said corruption allegations concerning MCI have been a major problem and an expert group was constituted which noted that the council has completely failed in its duty.
The bill provides for the common final year MBBS exams to be known as National Exit Test (NEXT) which would serve as licentiate exam for entrance to post-graduate medical courses and as a screening test for foreign medical graduates
It also provides that the national entrance test i.e. NEET, common counselling and NEXT shall also be applicable to Institutes of National Importance (INIs) like AIIMS to have common standards in the country.
The bill provides that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) will conduct an assessment of the medical colleges and develop a system of ranking institutes which would enable the students to chose wisely.
National Medical Commission will have four Autonomous Boards - Under-Graduate Medical Education Board, Post-Graduate Medical Education Board, Medical Assessment and Rating Board and Ethics and Medical Registration Board.
The NMC and the respective Boards will ensure a dynamic and modern educational environment, decreasing the emphasis on physical infrastructure, achieving the norms in global standards and an effective grievance redressal mechanism.
MARB will grant permission for new medical colleges, starting PG course and increase of seats based on the standards set by the UG and PG boards. The bill provides doing away with the annual renew permission for new medical colleges before recognition. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:49 IST

NCW request UP Police to ensure fair and speedy probe in Unnao...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took note of Unnao rape case and wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Police, requesting them to ensure a speedy investigation into the matter and take action deemed appropriate for the crime committed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:47 IST

CAT asks Kerala govt to revoke suspension of top cop Jacob Thomas

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Monday asked the Kerala government to revoke the suspension of vigilance director Jacob Thomas, who was suspended for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:46 IST

Encephalitis death toll reaches 120 in Assam: State health minister

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 29 (ANI): The death toll due to encephalitis in Assam has reached 120 this year, Minister of State for Health Pijush Hazarika said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:45 IST

BJP's mandate was sabotaged by Cong, JD(S) in K'taka: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that the BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the last year's assembly elections in Karnataka and the mandate was 'sabotaged' by both Congress and JD(S) who joined hands to form the coalition gov

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:42 IST

NCW takes note of Unnao rape case accident, request to ensure...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took note of Unnao rape case and wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Police, requesting them to ensure a speedy investigation into the matter and take action deemed appropriate for the crime committed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:42 IST

Death sentence of rape convicts mitigated by Mumbai court

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 29 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Monday commuted the death sentence of two rape convicts into life imprisonment.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:25 IST

Weekly markets provide livelihood, empowers women in Nagaland

Dimapur (Nagaland) [India] July 29 (ANI): Apart from providing a livelihood, weekly flea markets in Dimapur city here also play a huge role in contributing towards women empowerment.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:24 IST

Maharashtra: Injured tortoise found in Kachrali Lake in Thane, rescued

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Heavy rains lashing Maharashtra seems to be taking a toll on animals too.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:23 IST

Country lost great administrator, outstanding leader: Manmohan...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday paid tributes to deceased Congress leader Jaipal Reddy and recalled his contribution towards the betterment of poor and downtrodden.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:22 IST

'Unfortunate' says Sakshi Maharaj on Unnao rape victim accident,...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Terming Unnao rape victim's accident as 'unfortunate and sad' Bharatiya Janata Party leader lawmaker Sakshi Maharaj on Monday reaffirmed his faith in ongoing CBI investigation of the case, while SP leaders visited the victim in hospital and demanded bett

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:06 IST

SC adjourns till Aug 2 hearing on Mallya's plea against...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned till August 2 the hearing on a petition filed by fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya seeking a stay on the confiscation of the properties owned by him and his relatives.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:04 IST

Yediyurappa doesn't have people's trust: Congress after floor test

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): After Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa won the vote of confidence, Karnataka Congress on Monday took an aim at the BJP leader claiming that he does not have people's trust in the state.

Read More
iocl