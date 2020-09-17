Lok Sabha takes up two agriculture bills, Tomar says legislations will provide farmers freedom to sell produce

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Thursday took up for discussion two bills for reforms in agriculture marketing with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stating the legislations were in the interest of farmers and provide them the freedom to sell their produce.

The House took up the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 together.

The bills seek to replace two ordinances brought by the government earlier this year.

Moving the two bills for passage in the House, Tomar said that the two bills aim to make farmers prosperous and legislations will not impact the provisions of minimum support price (MSP).

He said the bill does not encroach on the rights of state Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC)s and inter-state trade can take place.

"These two bills make farming profitable and prosperous and will also give freedom to farmers. Farmers will have the right to sell their produce to anyone. There will be no tax of state government or central government on trade outside mandis. Now only 50-60 people do trade in mandis and competition exists among themselves," the minister said.

Tomar said that these bills will be able to meet the requirements of farming in the future and lead to more investment in agriculture.

"After these bills become Acts, the competition will increase and private investment will reach villages. Farming infrastructure will be built and new employment opportunities will be generated. It will encourage the export of agricultural produce. Through these reforms, a farmer can connect with big traders and exporters to make his farming profitable," he said.

Earlier, when the House met for the day it was adjourned for an hour till 4 pm following death of Balli Durga Prasad Rao, a sitting member.

Balli Durga Prasad Rao, who represented Tirupati, passed away on Wednesday. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai. (ANI)