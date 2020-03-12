Lok Sabha to discuss demands for grants of social justice, tourism ministries on Friday

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Lok Sabha would take up discussion on demands for grants related to social justice and tourism ministries on Friday, Lok Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday.

The Speaker also suggested that the House meet on Saturday and Sunday to discuss the demands for grants for various ministers and to compensate for the lost time last week.

He took a sense of the House and as the members appeared disinclined, he decided against it.

The Speaker also asked Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal about his views.

"You are seeing the atmosphere in the House," he said.

The Speaker said that the House would have a late sitting on Thursday and Friday and there will be no lunch. (ANI)

