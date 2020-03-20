Lok Sabha to meet at 2 pm on Monday

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that the House will meet at 2 pm on Monday as he had received requests from members to delay the start of proceedings due to their inability to reach on the scheduled time owing to change in flight routes.

He said that the members had informed him during a meeting on March 19 that there had been a change in flight routes due to the threat of coronavirus and they would not be able to reach at 11 am on Monday.

He said the House will meet at 2 pm on Monday. (ANI)

