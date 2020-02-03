Lok Sabha witnesses disruptions during Question Hour

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Lok Sabha witnessed disruptions during Question Hour on Monday from members of Congress and some other Opposition parties who continuously raised slogans against the government over the Citizenship Amendment Act despite appeals by Speaker Om Birla to take their seats.

The Opposition members started raising slogans soon after the House met for the day.

The Speaker proceeded with the Question Hour and repeatedly urged members to take their seats.

However, Opposition members kept raising slogans from the well of the House.

When Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur was answering a query, Opposition members raised the slogan "goli marwana band karo".

They were apparently referring to Thakur's remarks at an election speech in which he had spoken about 'shooting the traitors of the country'.

The Election Commission had condemned his remarks and barred him from campaigning for Delhi Assembly polls for 72 hours.

Urging members to take their seats, the Speaker said they had been elected to the House to raise issues concerning people.

He said the Parliament was the temple of democracy and he would give them full opportunity to raise their issues.

Birla said the issues sought to be highlighted by Opposition members can be raised by them during the debate to the motion of thanks to the President's Address.

He urged members to go back to their seats for the sake of "dignity of democracy". (ANI)

