Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee meeting to be held today

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet at 11:30 AM as the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commences on Monday.

A panel chaired by the Lok Sabha Speaker and comprising of leaders from all political parties, the Business Advisory Committee discusses and decides the issues to be taken up for discussion in the House.



The Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha will function between 4 pm to 10 pm. The second part of the session will conclude April 8, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had informed.

The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29.

The Union budget was tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. (ANI)

