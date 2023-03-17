Lokayukta appointment: Uttarakhand HC orders govt to answer within 3 weeks

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], March 17 (ANI): Taking a tough stand on the appointment of Lokayukta in Uttarakhand and streamlining the institution of Lokayukta, High Court ordered the state government to submit its reply within three weeks.



The division bench of HC Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi on Friday ordered the state government of Uttarakhand to submit its reply regarding the appointment of Lokayukta within three weeks.

The HC has also ordered the government to explain through an additional affidavit what it has done to date for the appointment of Lokayukta. In the affidavit, present the details of the year-wise expenditure incurred till March 31, 2023, from the formation of the institute.

The next hearing of the case will be on May 8. (ANI)

