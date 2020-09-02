Lokayukta officers raid properties of MP Mineral department official

Indore/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): Officers of Lokayukta on Tuesday raided properties in Indore and Bhopal belonging to an ex-official of Indore's Mineral Department who is now posted in Sheopur, following the allegations of disproportionate assets against him.

A case has been registered against the official Pradeep Khanna under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act.

A Lokayakuta office release said that Khanna's movable immovable properties which are under the scrutiny of the agency include-- three-storeyed newly-constructed buildings in Indore's Mountberg colony (now sealed), a 1500 sq ft plot next to this newly constructed house in Indore, a flat in Patel-tower at Patel Nagar in Indore, a house in Gautam Nagar in Bhopal, two four-wheeler vehicles and two two-wheeler vehicles, cash worth more than Rs 9 lakh, gold jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh, silver jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh and documents related to six bank accounts.

Locker information is yet to be extracted from the bank, the release said.



It said Khanna was promoted to the rank of Mineral Officer in the year 2001 and was appointed Mineral Inspector as grade III employee in the Mineral Department in the year 1986.

He was posted as District Mineral Officer in Indore from 2015 to 2020. He was recently transferred from Indore to Sheopur.



"It came to light that about Rs 40 lakh has been spent on the higher education of Khanna's children who are receiving higher education outside the state. Information about expenditure on travelling abroad and expenditure has also been reported in other private works, whose sources will be discussed," the release said. (ANI)