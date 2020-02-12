Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Lokayukta on Wednesday raided the residence and farmhouse of Co-operative Officer Nirmal Rai in connection with a disproportionate assets case here.
The officials have seized more than Rs 15 lakh, a car and four two-wheelers from the accused's possession.
A couple of documents were also seized by the team.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Lokayukta raids co-operative officer's house in Ujjain, Rs 15 lakh seized
ANI | Updated: Feb 12, 2020 11:03 IST
