Lokhit Party leader meets Nadda as BJP falls short of seats to retain power in Haryana

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, the winning candidate from Sirsa assembly constituency in Haryana, left from the residence of BJP working president J P Nadda late on Thursday.

The development comes after Kanda's brother Gobind Kanda had said that Haryana Lokhit Party is in touch with five more MLAs, who will extend their "unconditional support" to the ruling party.

It is to note that Kanda's party has secured one seat in the Haryana polls and the BJP has won 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly and needs the support of six MLAs to cross the half-way mark to retain power in the state.

After the meeting of Nadda and Kanda, BJP MP Sunita Duggal said that she has informed the party leadership about the willingness of other leaders to join BJP.

"I informed our senior leaders about the independent candidates and leaders from other parties, who are willing to extend their unconditional support to us. They are in contact with them," she told ANI.

On Wednesday, after meeting their supporters, Gopal Kanda, Ranjit Singh, also an MLA, along with BJP MP from Sirsa, Sunita Duggal, left for the national capital from the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Haryana.

Gopal Kanda, a former Haryana minister, won from Sirsa assembly seat by a margin of 602 votes. He defeated Gokul Setia, an independent candidate.

He is facing trial in the suicide case of Geetika Sharma, a former air hostess with his airline -- MDLR. The girl's mother had also committed suicide. (ANI)