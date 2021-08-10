Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], August 10 (ANI): Pinky Karmakar, who represented India as a torchbearer in the 2012 London Olympics, now works as a daily wage labourer in Assam tea gardens.
Speaking to ANI yesterday, Pinky Karmakar said, "I represented India as a torchbearer in the 2012 London Olympics. I work as a daily wager at a tea garden in Dibrugarh. I didn't get enough facilities from the government. I don't understand why. I was selected by UNICEF. My dreams have been shattered."
"My family is facing several financial constraints due to which I cannot afford several sports equipment. If I would have got enough facilities, I would also have had represented India in Olympics," she said while getting teary-eyed.
Pinky is currently working as a daily wage labourer at Borborooah tea garden. She is helping her family by supporting them financially as a daily wage labourer at a tea garden in her district.
"When I was 17-year-old and was studying in Class 10, I used to run a program in my school and teach about women there. It got sponsored by UNICEF," she said. (ANI)
London Olympics torchbearer Pinky Karmakar now works as daily wager in Assam tea gardens
ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2021 06:57 IST
