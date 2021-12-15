Lone survivor of TN chopper crash, Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 15 (ANI): The lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Wednesday. He was under treatment at Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

He was shifted to the Air Force Command hospital last Thursday from Wellington's Military Hospital for further treatment.

The Group Captain's medical condition was said to be critical but stable.



"IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on December 8. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the IAF tweeted.



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor.

The Group Captain was recently conferred with the Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his act of exceptional gallantry.

On Friday, the bodies of General Rawat, his wife and his defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder were cremated with full military honours in the Brar Square crematorium in the national capital. (ANI)

