"Long awaited decision": AiMeD lauds Cabinet decision to approve National Medical Devices Policy 2023

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Extending gratitude to the Centre for announcing a Medical Devices Policy, the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) on Wednesday said it was a long waited decision.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"At AiMeD, we are delighted with the Cabinet's decision of announcing a Medical Devices Policy to fulfil PM Narendra Modi and India's aspirations to be not only Atmanirbhar Bharat but also a global key of top five suppliers of Medical Devices worldwide. This is a direction that we had been seeking for a long. It's a long-awaited decision," Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator, AiMeD, said.

He said the policy will help traders and importers start investing in factories and end the 70-80 per cent import dependency and the ever-rising import bill (of medical devices), which shot up by a steep 41 per cent to over Rs 63000 crores last year.

The Medical Devices Policy is expected to facilitate an orderly growth of the medical device sector and help in meeting public health objectives of access, affordability, quality and innovation. (ANI)

