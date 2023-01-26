"Long Live Tamil Nadu": State govt's message on tableau at Republic Day event

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Information and Public Relations Department presented its first tableau at a Republic Day event in Chennai on Thursday.

The tableau, which comprised pictures of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and current Chief Minister MK Stalin, said 'Tamil Nadu Vaazhga'-- "Long Live Tamil Nadu".

Governor RN Ravi and CM Stalin were also present at the celebrations.

Meanwhile, at the Kartavya Path in the national capital the tableau Tamil Nadu showcased the Women's Empowerment and culture of the State which prevailed from the Sangam era to the present.

The front portion of the tableau showcases a statue of the ancient poetess Avvaiyar an icon for intellectual women. She wrote Aathichoodi and Kondraiventhan amongst several other finest poems. She is also known as a noble and worshippable saint of exponential morality.



On either side of the front portion, the Statue of Veeramangai Velu Naachiar riding on a horse is placed. She was the queen of Sivaganga (1780-90), who stood as an epitome of bravery and waged war against the East India Company.

The middle portion of the tableau showcases statues of eminent women personalities namely Carnatic Singer Bharat RatnaM S Subbulakhsmi, the great Bharatanatyam exponent Padma Bhushan Tanjore Balasaraswati, Pioneers of female doctors in India, and a social reformer, Padma Shushan Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy, a social reformer, author and political activist of the Dravidian Movement, Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar and Padma Shri Pappammal a popular organic farmer still active at the age of 105 in her agriculture field.

The rear portion of tableau showcases the replica of Thanjavur Brihadeeswara Temple, built by the Great Chola King Rajaraja Chozhan. The temple is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the 'Great Living Chola Temple.'

Twenty-three tableaux -- 17 from states and Union Territories and six from various Ministries and Departments, depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress, and strong internal and external security rolled down the Kartavya Path.

Droupadi Murmu led the nation on Thursday in celebrating the 74th Republic Day from the Kartavya Path.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the parade.

Building on last year's celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the celebrations this year were marked by zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour, and 'Jan Bhagidari' as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi.

The week-long celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To mark the occasion, a one-of-a-kind military tattoo and tribal dance festival 'Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram Ka' was organised in New Delhi on January 23 and 24.

The events will culminate on January 30, which is to be observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)