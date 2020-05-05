Long queues, crowds continue at liquor shops in Delhi despite tax hike

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Long queues and crowds were seen at liquor shops across the national capital on Tuesday despite a 70 percent tax hike imposed by the Delhi government on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of liquor.

This comes a day after liquor shops in East Delhi were closed following the violation of social distaning norms by people.

Many people supported the decision to hike the tax on liquor saying only those who can afford it are buying liquor and they are willing to support the government in the COVID-19 crisis by paying this tax.

"Whoever wants to buy liquor will definitely come to purchase. Those who can afford it will buy liquor no matter what. It doesn't make a difference that the government has increased the tax," said a woman, standing in the queue to buy liquor in Mayur Vihar.



Another man, standing in the queue, said that he is very happy that liquor is available after over 40 days. "We know that the government has increased the tax on liquor. We will drink once every week instead of every day. What else can we do," he said.

Amit Kumar, the manager of a liquor shop in Mayur Vihar, said that they are following all the guidelines issued by the government for opening their store and distributing the liquor.

"While the government has increased the tax on liquor. It has had no impact on the number of people lining up outside the shops. People have been standing in queues since before the opening of the shops," Kumar said.

"We are only giving two bottles per person maximum and also ensuring that social distancing is maintained by the people waiting for their turn outside the shop," he added.

Delhi government has imposed "Special Corona Fees" of 70 percent tax on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the liquor in the national capital applicable from Tuesday morning. (ANI)

