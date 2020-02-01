Long talk, without any plan of action, says Digambar Kamat on Budget 2020-21

Margao (Goa) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Digambar Kamat, leader of opposition in the Goa assembly, hit out at the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday while claiming that the Minister gave a long talk but no plan of action to back her speech.

Following the presentation of Union Budget 2020-21, the Former Goa Chief Minister took to twitter and said that the Finance Minister, during her speech, said nothing about unemployment.

"Complete silence on Unemployment. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given a long talk but without any plan of action." Kamat wrote on twitter.



He also said, "There is nothing for the State of Goa. It is now evident that the Union Government is not interested to revive Mining and Tourism industry in Goa."

Earlier, the Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament after the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Budget. (ANI)

