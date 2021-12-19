Longest drone flight delivers medical supplies from Nagaland's Mokokchung to Tuensang

Tuensang (Nagaland) [India], December 19 (ANI): The Indian Medical Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Drone Response and Outreach in North East (i-Drone) pilot project on Saturday made its final and longest drone flight from Nagaland's Mokokchung to Tuensang to deliver medical supplies.

"Our final and longest drone flight travelled from Mokokchung to Tuensang in 28 minutes (one-way) to deliver medical supplies, earlier in the day," said i-Drone Team, Tuensang.

The drone flight travelled 90 Km, which took seven to eight hours to reach Nagaland's Tuensang.

The drone equipped with about 3,525 units of medical supplies took about 28 minutes to reach Tuensang from Mokokchung.



As per the i-Drone team, it was the longest flight ever by Drone carrying medicines in India.

In a tweet, chief minister Neiphiu Rio said that ICMR Delhi and the state government scripted a new chapter in the history of public health practices.

"ICMR Delhi long with Nagaland Government scripts a new chapter in the history of public health practices. 3525 units of medical supplies were transported from Mokokchung to Tuensang covering an aerial dist. of 40kms in 28mnts - longest flight ever by a drone carrying medicines in India," Rio said in a tweet.

In collaboration with IIT, Kanpur, the ICMR developed i-Drone is the first of its kind in South Asia to be the first flying commercial drone in the region.

This aims at supplying the COVID-19 vaccines and essential medical supplies. (ANI)

