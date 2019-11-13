Roman Babushkin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission. Photo/ANI
Look forward to welcoming PM Modi for Victory Day celebrations: Russian Deputy Chief of Mission

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Roman Babushkin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) here on Tuesday said that Moscow looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May next year for the Victory Day celebration.
"We are looking forward to welcoming PM Modi in Moscow for the May 9 Victory Day celebrations and it is a remarkable event," he said while speaking to ANI.
The DCM said the acceptance of the invitation is a clear reflection of the deep level of trust and mutual understanding between the two countries.
Babushkin said the BRICS has got enough momentum and unique identity as a key factor for a just and equal multi-polar world order.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Brazil to attend the summit of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) earlier in the day.
"Our leaders, President Putin and Prime Minister Modi will be meeting in the bilateral format as well. They will be discussing the issues on the bilateral agenda as a follow up of the discussion which took place in Vladivostok in September this year," he said.
About the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, the DCM said, "This is a unique project in our bilateral relationship and this is a two-way movement. Currently, we are having six reactors already generating power for local consumers and two more are under construction."
"As far as plans for future... we are speaking about advanced cooperation in a bilateral way. It will be expanding our partnership with Indian companies. We are waiting on Indian government's decision regarding the second site for construction of reactors on Russian design," he said.
Talking about the US threat on S-400 deal, the DCM said, "No sanctions can undermine the India-Russia bilateral special privileged partnership. That is also about military-technical cooperation because it is in our national interest. As far as S-400 is concerned, India is interested to have and Russia is ready to provide it."
Commenting on BRICS bond fund, the DCM said, "It is part of our financial agenda in BRICS. Our finance ministries and central bank governors are very closely engaged in the dialogue on how to expand our cooperation in the financial area. Importantly, this BRICS bond fund is to be created in national currency. Work is going on and we are looking forward to this initiative to be successfully implemented."
"We will definitely be based on the achievement of the current chair. We are supportive of Brazilian initiatives proposed during this year. We will do our best to bring our cooperation to new heights," he said commenting on Russia being the Chairman in 2020. (ANI)

iocl