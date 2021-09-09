Look-out circulars issued against Union Minister Narayan Rane's wife, son over unpaid loans

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Pune city police on Thursday issued a lookout circular against Union Minister Narayan Rane's wife Neelam Rane and son Nitesh Rane in connection with cases related to unpaid loans taken from a financial institution.

Nitesh Rane and his mother Neelam Rane had availed a loan from a bank amounting to over Rs 61 crore in two different cases. Around Rs 27 crore amount is unpaid in the loan taken by Nitesh Rane while over Rs 34 crore amount is unpaid in the loan taken by Neelam Rane.

The said amount is not paid by both of them and their co-borrower companies have been classified as NPA.



The bank wrote a letter in this regard to the Centre after which the government issued direction to the Maharashtra government to take appropriate action in the matter.

Accordingly, the DG office of Maharashtra police has instructed Pune city police to issue a lookout circular against both. The look circular issued by the Crime Branch of Pune City Police mentions that both Nitesh Rane and Neelam Rane may leave the country to avoid any action in this matter. Police have directed the airport authority and other agencies to inform the police about the travel movement of Nitesh Rane and Neelam Rane in order to take appropriate action if they try to leave the country.

Speaking on this Dilip Walse Patil, Home Minister of Maharashtra said, "One of the organisations had some loan amount pending with them (Nitesh Rane and Neelima Rane) and the matter had reached central govt. A letter was received from the central govt to the state government and it was mentioned in the letter to take appropriate action. It was forwarded further and accordingly action has been taken." (ANI)

