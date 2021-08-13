Lookout notice against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI): A lookout notice has been issued against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in an alleged extortion case, said Mumbai Police on Friday.



"A lookout circular has been issued against Prambir Singh," Thane Police Commissioner, Jai Jeet Singh to ANI

On July 23, a case of alleged extortion was registered against Param Bir Singh at Kopari Police Station in Thane city Police Commissionerate. This was the second case of extortion in which Parambir Singh has been named.

On July 28, Mumbai Police formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police-level officer to probe the corruption charges against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner and five others named in the case. (ANI)

