Looks like Cong will demand separate nation for Rahul Gandhi one day: BJP MP Deepak Prakash

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Launching an attack on the expelled Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress party, Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Monday said that both of them have no faith in democracy and the Constitution.

While speaking to ANI, Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash said, "Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party do not have faith in the constitution of this country and do not believe in the democracy, or judiciary of this country. It looks like that one day Congress will demand a separate country for their leader Rahul Gandhi as they have lost faith in the institutions of this country."

"When Rahul Gandhi and Congress do not have faith in the democracy of the country, do not believe in the constitution, do not believe in the judiciary, do not believe in the Election Commission, they do not believe in the people of the country, then after all, for them, they demand to create a separate country," Prakash added.



Opposition protests disrupted the ongoing Budget Session again today after the Parliament resumed at 11 am.

The Congress has begun countrywide protests after party leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha last week. Moreover, several opposition parties have been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg's report on the Adani group.

Congress-led opposition members on Monday protested outside Parliament by taking out a march wearing black clothes and shouting slogans, seeking a probe in the Adani matter.

Former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also participated in the protests outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue.

Congress MPs wore black clothes to protest party leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha. (ANI)

