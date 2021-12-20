LoP Kharge follows Jaya Bachchan's way, condemns Chair for being 'unfair' towards Opposition parties

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday called out the Chair for being 'unfair' towards Opposition parties and "condemned" it, following the way adopted by Bollywood actor-cum-Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan minutes before.

Kharge made the remarks soon after the House met at 5 pm after a short adjournment followed by a verbal spat between Bachchan and treasury benches.

"I am a new member in Rajya Sabha. But the rules state that the Leader of Opposition and Leader of House are always given chance to speak whenever they want to speak on any issue. In our case, we have to request and ask again and again," Kharge said.

"This is very unfortunate and very unfair. I condemn it and walk out from the House."

BJP leader Bhuwanwswar Kalitha, who was Presiding the Chair, told the LoP that he has been given chance to speak but Kharge along with other Opposition party leaders staged a walkout from the House.

Meanwhile, BJP leader GVL Narasimha raised a point of order and said that Kharge condemned the Chair and the word should be expunged from the record. "LoP is condemning the Chair. It should be expunged," he said.

From Chair, Kalitha said, "I have heard and taken cognizance".



Earlier, Jaya Bachchan Jaya Bachchan pointed out to the Chair to be "fair" and not take sides of any particular party and cursed the treasury benches saying, "Aap logon ke bure din aayenge" (your bad days will come).

Bachchan's remarks came when she was asked by the Chair to participate in the ongoing discussion on the 'Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Initiating her speech, the MP first called out the Chair for not listening to the Opposition and said, "Can we expect from you? What is going on? There are so many issues we are discussing over a Bill which is brought by the government to correct its mistake. Aap gala ghont dijie ham sabka (you please strangulate us)."

The MP further said, "you should be fair and not support any particular party."

As BJP MP Rakesh Sinha raised a point of order alleging Bachchan of pointing Chair, a verbal spat started.

Bacchan told treasury benches "Aap logon ke bure din aaynge (your bad days will come). I curse you."

She also wanted the Chair to take action against members, accusing him of making "personal remarks" against her.

The Chair presided by Bhuwaneswar Kalitha then announced that the remarks which were not suitable would be expunged from the record.

As the situation almost seemed out of control, Kalitha adjourned the House till 5 pm. (ANI)

