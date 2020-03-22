LoP urge Goa CM to take expert advise, ensure supply of essential commodities

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Former Goa Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Digambar Kamat on Sunday urged Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant to take experts advise and ensure the supply of essential commodities amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

"I urge the Chief Minister to take experts advise and decide accordingly. The government should ensure that the supply of essential commodities for day to day living continues. Panaji- Goan's have responded positively to Janata Curfew today. Such preventive measures on the COVID-19 virus need to continue," a press statement quoted Kamat as saying.

"It is important to ensure that supply of basic essential commodities like milk and vegetables are made available to the people regularly. Government should take steps in that direction and also make arrangements to see that no one remains hungry in Goa. The government should also contemplate on giving financial package to those who survive on daily wages. It is important that Government forms a task force of medical experts from Civil Society and Army to handle the coronavirus threat," the statement added.

He also appealed people to take precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"As it is now clear that social distancing is the only effective step in controlling the spread of Corona Virus, the need to extend the Janata Curfew is the right decision. I appeal to all to follow the government directives and remain safe at all times. I appeal to all to maintain peace and calm and take utmost precautions with self-hygiene," the statement reads.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

