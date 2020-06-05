Lord Balaji darshan to begin from June 8 in Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administration on Thursday announced that the Lord Balaji darsanams for devotees will begin from June 8 at a trial basis with appropriate precautionary measures.

The decision comes after The TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and the Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy held a review meeting with other officials.

"Lord Balaji darsanams for devotees are stopped for almost 75 days, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Now, the TTD has decided to start darsanams on a trial basis from June 8 with all precautionary measures; as per the permissions of central and state governments," Singhal told reporters.

The Executive Officer said, "In the review meeting we discussed how to let devotees have darshan of Lord Balaji, transport, accommodation, Laddu prasadams, sanitization and other issues. Also how many devotees can be sent for darshan for one hour following social distancing norms, precautions to be taken by devotees etc," he added.

The Lord Balaji Temple at Tirumala was closed for general devotees with the announcement of countrywide lockdown. On May 30, the central government had announced that temples can be opened. (ANI)

Meanwhile, the three-day-long Jyeshta Abhishekam celebrations have started at Lord Balaji temple. (ANI)

