Lord Balaji devotee from Tamil Nadu to donate golden hands worth over Rs 2 crore

Tangadorai, resident of Tamil Nadu, donating 'Abhaya Hastam' and 'Kati Hastam' to Tirupati Balaji temple in Tirumala
ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 05:27 IST

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): A devotee of Lord Balaji from Tamil Nadu, is donating jewellery worth Rs. 2.25 crores to Tirupati Balaji temple here.
Tangadorai, a resident of Tamil Nadu, will offer the "Abhaya Hastam" and "Kati Hastam" ornaments to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials during "Suprabhata Seva" today (Saturday).
The two golden hands weigh 6kgs each.
On Friday, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Ram Meghwal offered prayers at the Lord Balaji temple here. (ANI)

