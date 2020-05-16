Lord Balaji temple authorities gear up to allow devotees for 'Darsanam'

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the administrative body of Lord Balaji temple, is gearing up to allow devotees for 'Darsanam' of Lord Balaji amid the coronavirus induced lockdown.

TTD officials said that the limited number of devotees will be allowed for 'Darsanam' (worshipping).

"We will allow a limited number of devotees for 'Darsanam'. Accordingly, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials are making arrangements for running buses from Tirupati to Tirumala. Markings are being done in buses. Arrangements are being done for social distancing at bus complexes and ticket counters," said the officials.

"Once the lockdown restrictions are relaxed and the temple is opened, the RTC will run buses. In 49 seater bus, 30 passengers will be allowed. In 47 seater bus, 28 passengers will be allowed. In 45 seater bus, 25 passengers will be allowed. Every passenger must wear a mask," they added.

APSRTC Tirumala depot's Deputy Manager Giridhar Reddy said that authorities are ready to run buses from the day TTD allows for darshan of Lord Balaji.

"We are ready to run buses from the day TTD allows for 'Darsanam' of Lord Balaji. We are checking the maintenance of buses once in three days. Buses are in perfect condition. We are reducing occupancy to 50 per cent for passenger safety," he said.

"Passengers must wear masks and must observe the social distance. Leg operated sanitizer machines for hand wash will be there at the bus stand. Volunteers will be there to guide. Bus fares will be the same, as usual," added Reddy.

'Darsanam' at the Lord Balaji Temple in Tirumala is suspended since lockdown and currently, all rituals are being performed in isolation at Tirumala and other affiliated temples. (ANI)

