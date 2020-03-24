Lord Balaji temple undergoes cleansing ritual ahead of Ugadi on Wednesday

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the administrative body of Lord Balaji temple, on Tuesday conducted 'Kovil Alwar Tirumanjanam,' a temple cleansing ritual ahead of the festival of Ugadi tomorrow.

'Ugadi Asthanam' will be performed on Tuesday in the presence of very few people. After the cleansing ritual, the routine "poojas" were performed here as usual.

TTD on Thursday decided to close the Balaji temple for the devotees as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. However, the priests will perform the rituals on a daily basis.

Earlier on Monday, Andhra Pradesh government had ordered a state-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (ANI)

