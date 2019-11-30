Lord Hanuman's 72 feet high octa-metal statue built in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): An Octa metal statue of Lord Hanuman, 72 feet in length and breadth, has been built here and it will be inaugurated in February next year, said BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya.

Vijayvargiya said, "It took 15-16 years to build the 72 by 72 feet statue. It is the world's highest Octa metal statue of Lord Hanuman. It will be inaugurated between 24 to 28 February. There will be a 21-day-long series of events and programmes before its inauguration."

"Lord Hanuman is a living God. In Sunderkand in Ramayan, Goddess Sita gave him the blessing to live forever. It is believed that where there is Lord Ram there is Lord Hanuman," Vijayavargiya said.

"The youth should learn from Lord Hanuman. They feel disappointed in times of crisis, in such a situation Lord Hanuman gives us inspiration. This statue will give the youth inspiration. It will boost religious tourism and generate employment," he added.

Rama Yogi who is associated with the Pitra Parvat--the area where the statue is built, said, "This Pitra Parvat (mountain) is a place where people used to plant trees to pay homage to their ancestors."

"Kailash Vijayvargiya decided to develop it as a religious place in 2002. So this statue was built and it will now be opened to the public," he said. (ANI)

