Lord Ram idol desecrated in Andhra Pradesh, BJP stages protest

Vizianagaram/Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): The idol of Lord Ram was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on Tuesday following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest at the temple premises.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning. The priest at first observed that the temple's lock was broken. Later, he found that the head of Lord Ram's idol was missing.

The temple authorities have filed a complaint with the district police through Executive Officer Gangarao. After knowing the matter, SP Rajakumari and DSP Anil rushed to the spot. Clues team and dog squad were deployed.

Later, the desecrated part of the idol was found in the tank in the temple premises on Wednesday.



BJP cadre who came to know the matter started agitation at the temple. The BJP workers have been protesting at the temple premises since Tuesday evening.

BJP AP Vice President Vishnuvardhan Reddy in Tirupati, in a statement, said, "There is no law and order in Andhra Pradesh under YS Jaganmohan Reddy's rule. Yesterday one incident took place in Vizianagaram district. There is a 400-year-old historical temple."

"Some miscreants entered into the temple and destroyed the idol of Lord Ram. In the last 18 months rule of YSRCP government, many such incidents are happening in Andhra Pradesh. Nearly 18 incidents took place in 18 months in AP. Ministers are giving speeches openly against the Hindu temples, but the government has not taken them seriously. Previously, a major incident happened at Antarvedi in East Godavari district. Similar incidents have been taking place in Andhra Pradesh. BJP is asking AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy why he is not taking such incidents seriously. Government is acting wontedly and deliberately. Some police officers are also acting like YSRCP party workers," he added.

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao has expressed serious concern over the incident. He spoke to the district SP over the phone and ordered to fasten up the enquiry and punish the culprits severely.

The minister has ordered endowments special commissioner to deploy a senior officer for enquiry. Regional Joint Commissioner D Bhramaramba is deployed as enquiry officer. (ANI)

