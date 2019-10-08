Lord Ram spent 12 years of exile in Chhattisgarh, says Baghel at Dussehra event

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday participated at an event celebrating Dusshera and said that Lord Ram had spent 12 of his 14 years of exile inside Chhattisgarh.

Baghel said, "Lord Ram has special significance for Chhattisgarh as it was here that he had spent 12 out of his 14 years in exile."

Baghel also touched the feet of the artist dressed as Lord Ram during the event.

He said, "Chattisgarh is also a place where the house of Lord Ram's maternal uncle was located and that is why Lord Ram is seen as a nephew here. So our culture tells us to touch the feet of the nephew." (ANI)

