"Lord Ram's life is guide to achieve country's aspirations in next 25 years..." PM Modi in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Deepavali in Ayodhya, on Sunday, said that the values that Lord Ram instilled in his words, thoughts, governance, and administration are the inspiration for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', and the basis of 'Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.

"In the Amrutkal of independence, willpower like that of Lord Ram will take the country to new heights. Lord Rama's life is the guide to achieve India's aspirations for the next 25 years even in difficult times," PM Modi said.

Beginning his speech with 'Jai Shri Ram', Prime Minister Modi addressed a gathering on the occasion of historic Deepotsav in Ayodhya in the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor of UP Anandiben Patel, Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya and several other dignitaries.

Greeting people on the auspicious occasion of 'Choti Deepavali' and 'Deepavali', PM Modi said, "To fulfill the vision of a developed India in the centenary year of its Independence, we must look up to Lord Ram's whose entire life is a teaching in itself. Lord Ram is the living embodiment of true religion and duty, in every role, he emphasized the most duties."

He went on to say that "Lord Ram doesn't leave anyone behind, doesn't turn away from anyone. Development in the truest sense takes place only when every section develops. Through Ram-Leelas, Saryu Aarti, Grand Deepotsava, Lord Rama's glory, and India's rich tradition is reaching the world."

The Prime Minister said that there was a time when questions were raised about Lord Rama's existence. Today, not only Ayodhya's glorious tradition has been revived but also the city is being developed with new infrastructure, roads, intersections, and redevelopment and beautification of the Ghats.

He also announced that a giant statue of Lord Ram will be constructed in Shringverpur Dham.

"Nishadraj Park is being established in Shringverpur Dham (Prayagraj), where a 51 feet tall statue of Lord Ram and Nishadraj will be built... It is the duty of all Indians to follow the ideals of Lord Ram," the PM said.

Prior to the address, PM Modi performed the Rajyabhishek (symbolic coronation) of Lord Ram. Ayodhya, which the Prime Minister calls a symbol of cultural heritage, has been glimmering with the lights of over 17 lakh earthen lamps for the celebration of Uttar Pradesh's tradition of Deepotsav.

Earlier, PM Modi offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya. This is his first visit to Ayodhya after the "Bhoomi Pujan" for the construction of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

The PM also reiterated the 'Panch Prann' that he presented before the country and said, "We must learn from Lord Rama and give utmost importance to performing our duties just as he did as a son, as a warrior, as a prince, as a king, and as a leader."

Furthermore, the PM said that as we have entered the 'Amrut Kaal', we must take pride in our heritage and set ourselves free from any kind of slavery. "As Lord Ram saw Lanka he did not feel any inferiority complex but took pride in his traditions, customs, countrymen, and motherland. For Lord Ram, Ayodhya was his 'Swarg'"

"The development of our religious places that once remained neglected is strengthening the base of our country and is ensuring that the country reaches heights," said the PM adding, "In the last 8 years, the country has broken the shackles of inferiority complex. Our pilgrim sites are witnessing holistic development, while projects worth thousands of crores are underway in Ayodhya," the PM said. (ANI)