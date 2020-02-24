Losar festival celebrated in Himachal Pradesh

Dharamshala/Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Hundreds of people from the Buddhist community gathered at different temples in the state to celebrate the Losar festival on Monday.

People celebrated Losar Festival, on the first day of the lunisolar Tibetan calendar, at Dharamshala. Prayers were offered at Dorje Drak Monastery in Shimla.

Cultural events were held in different parts of the state as the Tibetan community celebrated the festival. (ANI)

