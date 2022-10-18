Lothal residents hopeful of "changed lifestyle", boost to tourism after maritime heritage complex completion in Gujarat

Lothal (Gujarat) [India], October 18 (ANI): After the completion of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat, which was reviewed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, locals believe that job opportunities will crop up along with the boost to the tourism in the region.

Lothal residents have expressed hopes for the development of the region with the onset of tourism in the area along with the change of lifestyle once the project is completed.

This comes after PM Modi today affirmed to restore the glory of Dholavira and Lothal.

Speaking to ANI, one of the locals said, "With the construction of the national heritage, employment opportunities will come up in the area including the nearby villages. Five-star hotels will be established. Tourists from across the world will visit here which will also help in the employment of locals here."

Another local named Bharat said that the small industries will benefit from the complex which will also "open doors of research in Lothal".



"The construction of the complex will not only increase employment opportunities but also boost tourism in the area. The small industries will also benefit. It will also open doors of research in Lothal," he said.

Laxmi Narayan, another resident, expressed hope that farmers will be benefitted immensely from the completion of the complex.

"The construction of the complex will benefit the farmers and also give job opportunities," he said.



Gulab Yadav said that the lifestyle of the people living in and around the region will change.



"The youth of the region will get employment and also benefit in numerous other ways. There will be a change in the lifestyle of the locals. The area will be developed due to the more number of tourists coming here. People currently do farming. Once the complex is completed, they will start their own business," he said.

Earlier today, PM Modi said that there is rapid progress in the restoration of the glory of Dholavira and Lothal.

In his address via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "We'll bring back the glory of Dholavira and Lothal. We're seeing rapid progress in this mission. Lothal was not only a major trading centre of the Indus Valley Civilisation, but it was also a symbol of India's maritime power and prosperity. The way in which Lothal was developed as a port city thousands of years ago still amazes experts."

"An industry for the construction of ships used to be present thousands of years ago in Kutch. Big ships made in India were sold all over the world, and this indifference towards heritage did a great loss to the country. This situation needs to change," he added.

The Prime Minister cited the archaeological evidence and stated that India was a maritime power even thousands of years ago. He stressed that India was also a major part of major sea trade routes.

"We have archaeological evidence proving that even thousands of years ago, India was a maritime power and part of major sea trade routes... The heritage complex being built in Lothal will be a great source of information for the common man about India's rich maritime history spanning centuries," he said.

"The same splendour, the same power of thousands of years ago is being rekindled on this earth. I am sure it will become a huge centre of attraction for tourists from all over the world. This complex is being developed to welcome thousands of tourists a day," PM Modi added. (ANI)

