Loudspeakers allowed till midnight for 3 days in Mumbai during Navratri celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): As streets echoed with zeal during the Navratri celebrations, the Maharashtra state government gave an exemption for the use of loudspeakers till midnight.

The exemption will continue on October 1, 3 and 4 and came only after thorough discussions between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"In order to celebrate the Navratri festival with enthusiasm this year, on 1st October the use of loudspeakers has been exempted from 6 am to 12 pm for Navratri festival. Apart from Monday, October 3 and Tuesday, October 4, Saturday, will be available as an additional day for this year's Navratri festival in Mumbai," read a statement.



Earlier DY CM Fadvanis also stressed his recommendation to give exemptions for the use of loudspeakers till 12 pm at night for three days instead of two.

Under the Environment and Climate Change Department's Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Revised Rules, 2017, the concerned Collectors have been authorized to announce exemptions for the use of loudspeakers from 6 am to 12 pm by fixing a total of 15 days in a year.

As per norms, generally, 13 days are fixed by the Collector concerned. Also, two days are reserved for exemption according to local conditions in the district. (ANI)

