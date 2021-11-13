Love Hindi language more than Gujarati, need to strengthen our 'Rajbhasha': Amit Shah

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Stressing that the central government has given special emphasis on 'Rajbhasha' (national language) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Saturday said he "loves" Hindi language more than Gujarati.

Addressing the Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan in Varanasi on the second day of his visit to the city, Shah said, "I love Hindi language more than Gujarati. We need to strengthen our Rajbhasha."

"Gandhiji converted the freedom movement into a people's movement; it had three pillars - Swaraj, Swadeshi and Swabhasha. Swaraj was achieved, but Swadeshi and Swabhasha were left behind. There is no conflict between Hindi and all our local languages," he added.

"We have given special emphasis on Rajbhasha under PM Modi's leadership," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at 'Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan' in Varanasi.

Shah, prior to his address, released a Hindi magazine at first Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan at Deendayal hastkala sankul in Varanasi.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Union Home Minister also held a review meeting with Vidhan Sabha in charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Varanasi on Friday.

In addition, Shah offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh election in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present with Shah.

He also paid tribute to Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya at Banaras Hindu University on his death anniversary yesterday.

Shah's visit is significant in view of the upcoming high-stake Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as he is considered as the architect of the BJP's turnaround in the state after the party had been reduced to the fourth major electoral group in the 2012 polls.

The next elections are scheduled to be held early next year to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (ANI)