Love in the air as Mumbai's golden agers celebrate V-Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Laughter and love go in hand in glove and this was clearly seen at Chowpatty Beach as the golden agers celebrated Valentine's Day on Friday.

The senior citizen's laughter club was seen rejoicing the day by practising unbridled laughter therapy with school children present at the site.

"By laughing with the school children, aged people forget about their worries and become stress-free. These kinds of exercises help them to deal with the loneliness," Kishore H Kuvavala, President Laughter Club, told ANI.

Majority of the participants were wearing red and pink clothes symbolising love and happiness. (ANI)

