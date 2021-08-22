Lovers attempt suicide in Andhra's Guntur after girl's family does not approve of their marriage

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Two lovers attempted suicide by consuming poison in Guntur's Dachepalli on Saturday after the girl's family did not approve of their marriage.



"The lovers namely Srikanth and Nagavardhini have been in love for two years. However, the girl's family members are not accepting their love. The lovers got married at a temple. But the girl's family members did not approve of the marriage," said Balanagi Reddy, Sub-Inspector of Dachepalli.

"In this wake, the couple consumed poison and attempted suicide. Srikanth informed about their suicide attempt to a friend. He immediately rushed them to a private hospital. After preliminary treatment and first aid, the couple is shifted to Government Hospital in Piduguralla town," he further said.

The police did not file any case as they did not receive any official complaint. However, the condition of the couple is stable, the police told. (ANI)

