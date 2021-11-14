Lovlina Borgohain expresses happiness after being conferred with Khel Ratna, says she is living her dream

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist and Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain expressed her happiness after receiving Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and said "she is living her dream."

"It has come as a surprise for me. It is the dream of every sportsperson to get Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and now I am living this dream and I feel exalted," Borgohain said.

"My dream is to win the gold medal in Olympics," she added.



Taking to Twitter, Borgohain also expressed her gratitude to President Ram Nath Kovind for receiving the award.

"It was an honour to receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Thank you everyone for always supporting me, she tweeted.

Earlier in November, Indian Boxer Lovlina also received the trophy for Arjuna Award for 2020.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, hockey player Sreejesh PR, Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Kumar, para shooter Avani Lekhara, Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri and India women's cricket stalwart Mithali Raj were among the 12 athletes who received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award on Saturday in Delhi. (ANI)

