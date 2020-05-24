Low footfall in Chennai markets ahead of Eid

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 24 (ANI): As COVID-19 induced lockdown continues, markets in Chennai witnessed relatively low footfall ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Shopkeepers said their businesses have been badly hit this year.

"The sheen of Ramzan and Eid is missing this year. Our business is badly hit as sales have gone down," said a shopkeeper in the Triplicane area.

Eid will be celebrated in the country tomorrow, except in Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala where it will be celebrated today.

The observation of Eid-ul-Fitr depends upon sighting of the moon. It marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community. (ANI)

