Low GST collection is because of cyclical slowdown in automobile, other sectors: Sushil Kumar Modi

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday said that low Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection is because of the cyclical slowdown in automobile and some other sectors.

"Low GST collection is not because of slashing of rates but the cyclical slowdown in auto & some other sectors are major contributors. Most rate cuts were in 2018 but from Nov 18 to March 19 growth of revenue was 14%. Kerala party to every rate cut," tweeted Sushil Modi.

GST collection has dropped below Rs one lakh crore mark to Rs 91,916 crore for September. The September collection is believed to be the lowest in nineteen months. The revenue during September this year has declined by 2.7 per cent in comparison to the last corresponding period. (ANI)

