Bijbehara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 16 (ANI): A small and low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in Jammu and Kashmir's Bijbehara town on Tuesday, said police.



According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorists had planted a small IED in a tipper vehicle in the Pazalpora locality in Bijbehara.

However, no injuries have been reported.

More details are awaited. (ANI)