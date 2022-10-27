Low intesity blast in Bandipora while an Army vehicle passed by, no casualties recorded

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 27 (ANI): A low-intensity blast took place at Aloosa in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday. "The blast happened while an Army vehicle was passing through," officials said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Police personnel reached the spot after an intimation was received. The area has been cordoned off.

Following the incident, the police are conducting a search operation in the area.

Further information is awaited.

Earlier today, Jammu police recovered explosive materials in a suspicious bag, found near a taxi stand at Jammu Railway Station in Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police GRP Arif Rishu said that 18 detonators and some wires were recovered from the spot.

Shortly after the incident, the dog squad and bomb disposal team reached the site to conduct a probe.

"We recovered a bag near the taxi stand at Jammu Railway Station. Explosive materials packed in 2 boxes were found in the bag. 18 detonators and some wires were recovered. Around 500gm of wax-type material was packed in the box. Materials have been seized," the SSP said. (ANI)