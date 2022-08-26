Low-lying areas in Prayagraj submerged as water level rises in Ganga, Yamuna rivers

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Several low-lying areas in Prayagraj were submerged when the water level rose in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers on Friday.

Water accumulated in low-lying colonies in Rajapur, Baghara, Daraganj, and several other places.

This come barely a week after areas around the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj got submerged in water amid rising water levels in Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms and rain with gusty winds in several areas of Uttar Pradesh.

"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas Yamunanagar, Moradabad, Amroha, Narora, Chandausi, Sambhal, Sahaswan, Kasganj during next 2 hours", IMD had tweeted on Thursday.



Thunderstorms with rain and gusty wind speed up to 30-50 KMPH would occur over and adjoining areas of Hissar, Jind, Narwana, Kaithal, Gohana, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sahaswan during the next 2 hours," IMD had said in another tweet on Thursday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a meeting with the officials on Thursday. He had directed officials posted in districts along the Yamuna and Betwa rivers to stay alert as flood-like situations could emerge.

Adityanath apprised the officials that because of water being released into Kota Barrage and Dhaulpur, the water level had risen in the Yamuna river. Other than this, heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh had also caused the Betwa river to overflow.

The UP Chief Minister directed the officers to make special arrangements in the districts, which are expected to be affected. These districts include Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Banda, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Mirzapur.

Before this, on Thursday night, Yogi assessed the situation and directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to be alert. He asked them to keep enough stock of the relief material so that relief can be carried out smoothly in case of any disaster. He also asked the control rooms to remain active.

He also asked the officials to lay special focus on animals as well. They should be shifted to safe places with sufficient fodder. (ANI)

