Low lying areas water-logged in Andhra's Krishna district after incessant rains

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Monsoon rains poured throughout Tuesday night in most parts of Jaggayyapeta, Penuganchiprolu and Vatsavai mandals in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

The low lying areas of Mylavaram area in Krishna district are also facing severe water logging due to incessant rainfall since early hours of the day.

In Tarakarama Nagar area, as per the visuals, rainwater entered the households causing problems for the local residents.

While the continuous rain caused lakes and ponds to overflow and traffic on the roads were badly hit, farmers welcomed the rain and hoped that this rain would bring a plentiful harvest.

With Kondavagu Lake overflowing due to increased water levels, near Kuntamukkala crossroad at G Konduru Mandal, waterlogging on the main road was seen adversely affecting the local traffic.

Visuals from the site showed rivers overflowing and washing away smaller trees and bushes. An excavator was used to clear the debris to allow water to flow. (ANI)

