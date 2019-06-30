Cherries being packed in a Himachal farm (Photo/ANI)
Cherries being packed in a Himachal farm (Photo/ANI)

Low market prices hit cherry farmers in Shimla district

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:33 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): As the fruits ripen and cherry farmlands turn a deep red, farmers of Kandyali and Narkana are a worried lot. Despite bumper production, low market price has hit the cherry business in the region adversely.
Cherry cultivation until recently was seen as an attractive alternative to the traditional apple cultivation by the farmers of the region. The cultivation of cherry became so popular that the region of Kandiali, Kumarsen, Narkanda, Baghi, Thanadhara - once famous apple-producing bowl of North India has become the cherry bowl of the region.
A large variety of cherries like Stella, Merchant, Vane, Diro-Nero, traditional red heart and black heart varieties and many more are being grown in the region.
According to the farmers, the maturing period of a cherry crop is three years, much lower than apple which takes around 10 years to mature. Moreover, higher investment and lower returns as compared to cherry prompted farmers to move on from apple cultivation.
However, the business is now severely hit due to low market prices. One of the farmers whose annual production turnover is Rs 20, 00,000, is now receiving 50 per cent less than that amount for his produce, despite double annual production this year.
The fruit farmers in Kandyali and Narkanda area in Shimla are now receiving Rs 30-100 for a box of 1 kg cherries, which is in stark contrast to the rate of Rs 300-600 per kg from the previous years. In some regions, cherry boxes are being sold by the farmers for as low as Rs 30 for a 1kg box.
"On an average, Himachal Pradesh produces over 1500 metric ton cherry annually. This year, however, the production is set to exceed that figure because of bumper production. Thousands of fruit growers had reaped the benefits of cherry production. But this year, their income has plummeted to less than 50-80 per cent than the previous years," said Jeet Ram Verma, a cherry cultivator.
The farmers are now demanding that the government should provide support either by providing market for cherry crop or they should make arrangements for transportation of cherries across different states of the country, where they can get better remunerative prices. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:55 IST

Heavy security in place as Amarnath Yatra begins tomorrow

Baltal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): Ahead of the commencement of the 45-day long Amarnath Yatra, authorities have made tight security arrangements for the first batch of pilgrims at Baltal base camp.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:50 IST

Telangana: 2 cops suspended, 14 people held after forest...

Asifabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): Two police officers were suspended and 14 people were arrested in connection with an alleged attack on a team of forest officials in Sirpur-Kagaznagar area, Asifabad, Telangana on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:34 IST

Municipal corporation office turns into a pool as heavy rains...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Following heavy rainfall in the city, Municipal Corporation Office in Stadium Zone turned into a small pool as water entered the office inconveniencing the staff and public for over two hours on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:30 IST

3 of Indian-origin family die in road mishap in Saudi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): Three members of a Hyderabad-based family died in a road accident that took place in Saudi Arabia in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:21 IST

Surat-bound SpiceJet aircraft overshot runway, all passengers safe

Surat (Gujarat)[India], Jun 30 (ANI): A Surat-bound SpiceJet Q400 aircraft overshot the runway on Sunday after landing.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:21 IST

ITBP DIG Aparna Kumar becomes first civil servant to summit...

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Aparna Kumar has become the first civil servant to scale Mount Denali, the highest peak in North America.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:21 IST

Amarnath yatra is conducted by support of local Muslims: J-K Guv

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said Amarnath yatra was being conducted by the support of Kashmiri Muslims.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:57 IST

BSF arrests 16 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering India

North 24 Paraganas (West Bengal) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): Around 16 Bangladeshi nationals, including three children were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) here from Angailail border on June 24, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:57 IST

Problem of mobile network in rural areas of Leh

Leh (J&K) [India], June 30 (ANI): Internet and mobile phone connectivity is an integral part of our lives nowadays. One cannot imagine their life without a mobile phone or the Internet and not being connected with our loved ones even living far away from home.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:47 IST

Centre committed to preserving country's cinematic heritage:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI) : The Central government is committed to preserving the country's cinematic heritage, said Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:47 IST

Man creates fake website to tap Amazon's internet traffic, held

New Delhi (India), June 30 (ANI) : A fraudster was held on Sunday for allegedly creating a fake website in the name of e-commerce website Amazon to tap internet traffic generated during its "Big Billion Days" sales period.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:42 IST

NSCN-IM hideout destroyed

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 30 (ANI): In separate operations, two suspected NSCN (IM) hideouts were destroyed by Assam Rifles.

Read More
iocl